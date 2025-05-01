Luke Molyneux has scored 16 goals during an excellent season as Doncaster Rovers won promotion to League One.Luke Molyneux has scored 16 goals during an excellent season as Doncaster Rovers won promotion to League One.
Luke Molyneux has scored 16 goals during an excellent season as Doncaster Rovers won promotion to League One.

See if you agree with our football reporter Stephen Thirkill's League Two team of the season - including players from Doncaster Rovers, Bromley, Chesterfield and Port Vale

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 1st May 2025, 10:24 BST
It’s not been easy, but, having given it plenty of thought and watched plenty of football this season, I have selected this side as my League Two team of the season.

It was a tough selection process with many players standing out around the league for many different reasons.

It can of course only ever be a subjective choice with 100 people no doubt selecting 100 different teams and many different formations.

But I have narrowed it down and come up with this starting XI, based on a 4-2-3-1 formation. And it’s a team I think would be able to do the business at a higher level.

Have your say on our selections via our social media channels.

Club: Port Vale Position: Goalkeeper

1. Ben Amos

Club: Port Vale Position: Goalkeeper Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
Club: Colchester United Position: Left-back

2. Ellis Iandolo

Club: Colchester United Position: Left-back Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
Club: Port Vale Position: Central defender

3. Connor Hall

Club: Port Vale Position: Central defender Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
Club: Notts County Position: Central defender

4. Matty Platt

Club: Notts County Position: Central defender Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:League TwoBromleyChesterfieldPort Vale
News you can trust since 1925
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice