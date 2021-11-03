Scunthorpe United v Doncaster Rovers: Is there a stream? Can I get tickets? What time is kick off? Is there any team news?

FA Cup. Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images

They will make the short journey to Scunthorpe United hoping to avoid a first round exit at the hands of their struggling neighbours.

The Iron are bottom of League Two and sacked manager Neil Cox earlier this week.

Rovers reached the fourth round of last season’s FA Cup before they were knocked out by Premier League side West Ham United.

Here, we take you through everything you need to know about the fixture…

When is Scunthorpe United v Doncaster Rovers?

Rovers take on Scunthorpe this coming Saturday (November 6) at the Sands Venue Stadium. Kick off is 1pm.

What are the odds for Scunthorpe United v Doncaster Rovers?

Scunthorpe win 14/5

Draw 5/2

Doncaster Rovers win 10/11

What TV channel is Scunthorpe United v Doncaster Rovers?

The clash between Doncaster Rovers and Scunthorpe won’t be shown on any television channels.

Can I stream Scunthorpe United v Doncaster Rovers online?

Rovers’ clash with Scunthorpe is not available to stream in the United Kingdom.

No FA Cup matches are available to watch on the iFollow service.

The EFL have confirmed that they will return to their pre-COVID-19 position on streaming games this season.

That means Rovers fans in the UK will not be able to stream games that take place between 2:45 and 5:15 on a Saturday afternoon.

Only fans overseas will be able to stream those games, provided that they have not been selected for international television broadcast in a territory that has an overseas broadcast partner.

However, the EFL have also confirmed that clubs will be able to offer a streaming service to UK supporters for any games that take place outside of that Saturday window.

That means that all midweek games not selected for TV can be streamed, as well as matches moved from their Saturday slot for non-TV purposes.

Games that take place on a bank holiday can be streamed, and all Papa John's Trophy games up until the semi-final can be streamed.

Are there any other ways I can follow Scunthorpe United v Doncaster Rovers?

The Doncaster Free Press will have full coverage on our website including live text commentary.

BBC Radio Sheffield will have updates on the following frequencies: 88.6FM, 94.7FM, 104.1FM, plus Freeview: 734.

Are there any tickets available for Scunthorpe United v Doncaster Rovers?

Tickets remain on general sale priced £15 for adults, £12 for Senior 65+, £12 for 18-21yrs and students and £5 for anyone aged seven or under.

Is there any team news ahead of Scunthorpe United v Doncaster Rovers?

John Bostock and Rodrigo Vilca are likely to come into contention to return to the starting line-up after being benched at Crewe.

Dan Gardner (calf) and Jon Taylor (ankle) did not feature during midweek and Ben Close, Charlie Seaman, Cameron John and Fejiri Okenabirhie remain sidelined.