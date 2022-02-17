Scawthorpe Athletic through to last eight of national cup

Action from Scawthorpe Athletic’s 4-1 win over Poets Young Boys in the FA Sunday Cup. Pictures courtesy of John Hobson Photography

The Doncaster Rovers Sunday League champions played the entire second half with ten men but still ran out 4-1 winners against their opponents from Nottingham.

Scawthorpe have now won three games in England’s most prestigious Sunday League competition following earlier victories against Newark-based outfit RHP Sports and Westwood Park from Bradford.

Poets took the lead at Brodsworth Welfare but Athletic got back on level terms through Gary Mundy from the penalty spot after Sam Corner was brought down in the box.

Scawthorpe celebrate one of their four goals against Poets Young Boys in the FA Sunday Cup. Pictures courtesy of John Hobson Photography

Quick-fire goals from Shaun Mundy and Corner then put the home side in control but they were dealt a major blow before half time when Graeme Severn was sent off for a second yellow card.

Despite their numerical disadvantage, Scawthorpe extended their lead when Shaun Mundy supplied Corner with his second goal of the game and the ten men defended resolutely for the remainder of the contest.

Proud boss James Kaye told the Free Press: “We started slowly and it showed when we went 1-0 down.

“But we gradually got a grip of the game and managed to get ourselves ahead.

"We knew it would be backs to the wall after the sending off but we really dug deep. Poets threw everything at us but they couldn’t find a way through.