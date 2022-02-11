Scawthorpe Athletic in FA Sunday Cup action this weekend

Scawthorpe Athletic hope to reach the quarter-finals of the FA Sunday Cup this weekend.

By Paul Goodwin
Friday, 11th February 2022, 6:00 am
Scawthorpe Athletic v Westwood Park. Picture: Marie Caley

They face Nottingham side Poet Young Boys in the last 16 at Brodsworth Welfare on Sunday at 2pm.

Admission is £3 for adults, £1 for kids and concessions. The bar will be open.

Athletic qualified for England’s most prestigious Sunday League competition after winning the Doncaster Rovers Sunday League Premier Division title last season.

They beat Newark-based outfit RHP Sports and Social 4-0 in the first round before a penalty shoot-out win over Westwood Park from Bradford in the second round.

