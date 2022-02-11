Scawthorpe Athletic in FA Sunday Cup action this weekend

Scawthorpe Athletic v Westwood Park. Picture: Marie Caley

They face Nottingham side Poet Young Boys in the last 16 at Brodsworth Welfare on Sunday at 2pm.

Admission is £3 for adults, £1 for kids and concessions. The bar will be open.

Athletic qualified for England’s most prestigious Sunday League competition after winning the Doncaster Rovers Sunday League Premier Division title last season.