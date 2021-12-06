Scawthorpe Athletic flying the flag for Doncaster in FA Sunday Cup

Scawthorpe Athletic

They beat Newark-based side RHP Sports and Social 4-0 in the first round at Askern Miners Welfare on Sunday.

Shaun Mundy scored twice and Joe Byron and Adam Watson also got their names on the scoresheet.

Scawthorpe qualified for England’s biggest Sunday League competition after winning the Doncaster Rovers Sunday League Premier Division title last season.

The 2021-22 FA Sunday Cup has been limited to 64 clubs due to the impact of Covid-19.

But Scawthorpe made the cut to the delight of boss James Kaye.

He said: “I don’t think a team from Doncaster has competed in it before so we’re hoping to do well.”

Scawthorpe also won last season’s League Cup and became the first team from Doncaster to reach the Sheffield Sunday Senior Cup final two years ago.