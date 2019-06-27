Saltersgate Junior School win Stoneacre Cup

Saltersgate Junior School motored to victory in the first ever Stoneacre Cup.

By The Newsroom
Thursday, 27 June, 2019, 14:36
Stoneacre Cup

They held off stiff competition from Owston Park Primary Academy to win the round robin format and lift the trophy at the Keepmoat Stadium.

The new mixed six-a-side competition – which featured eight Doncaster schools – was the brainchild of community sport liaison officer Bradley Johnston and Stoneacre boss Shaun Foweather.

Teams from Sunnyfields, Willow, Bentley High Street, Richmond Hill, Travis St Lawrence C of E, Town Field Primary Schools also took part in the event.

Owston Park won an associated social media competition to generate the most engagements.

A spokesperson for Stoneacre said: “We’d like to thank all of the staff at Keepmoat Stadium for ensuring everything ran smoothly and a massive thanks to all the schools, staff and children who took part or supported on the day, without whom the day wouldn’t have been possible.

“Finally, Bradley Johnston deserves a huge thanks for his efforts in getting the schools involved and his invaluable help with the running of the day.

“We all had a great day and can’t wait to plan next year’s inter-schools competition.”