Saltersgate Junior School win Stoneacre Cup
Saltersgate Junior School motored to victory in the first ever Stoneacre Cup.
They held off stiff competition from Owston Park Primary Academy to win the round robin format and lift the trophy at the Keepmoat Stadium.
The new mixed six-a-side competition – which featured eight Doncaster schools – was the brainchild of community sport liaison officer Bradley Johnston and Stoneacre boss Shaun Foweather.
Teams from Sunnyfields, Willow, Bentley High Street, Richmond Hill, Travis St Lawrence C of E, Town Field Primary Schools also took part in the event.
Owston Park won an associated social media competition to generate the most engagements.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
A spokesperson for Stoneacre said: “We’d like to thank all of the staff at Keepmoat Stadium for ensuring everything ran smoothly and a massive thanks to all the schools, staff and children who took part or supported on the day, without whom the day wouldn’t have been possible.
“Finally, Bradley Johnston deserves a huge thanks for his efforts in getting the schools involved and his invaluable help with the running of the day.
“We all had a great day and can’t wait to plan next year’s inter-schools competition.”