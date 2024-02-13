News you can trust since 1925
Salford City v Doncaster Rovers LIVE - Updates as Grant McCann's side chase second straight win

Doncaster Rovers are on the road away at Salford City tonight.
By Ricky Charlesworth
Published 13th Feb 2024, 18:33 GMT
Rovers are away at Salford's Peninsula Stadium. (Photo by Jess Hornby/Getty Images)

We’ll have regular updates throughout the night from the Peninsula Stadium. Stay with us and follow it on the blog below.

Salford City v Doncaster Rovers LIVE

19:33 GMT

Kick-off shortly

So can Rovers make it three unbeaten tonight? The players have just completed their warm-ups and are given a warm reception by the travelling fans. KO in just over ten minutes.

18:57 GMT

Elsewhere tonight

League Two's other games tonight:

Accrington v Wimbledon

Barrow v Forest Green

Bradford v MK Dons

Colchester P-P Grimsby

Crawley v Walsall

Gillingham v Swindon

Mansfield v Harrogate

Newport v Notts County

Stockport v Crewe

Sutton v Wrexham

Tranmere v Morecambe

18:47 GMT

Salford's team

18:45 GMT

Confirmed team

Rovers make one change from Saturday. Tom Anderson comes in for Joseph Olowu, who drops to the bench. The only other change is Tommy Rowe returning to the fold, in place of Jack Goodman on the bench.

Rovers: Lo-Tutala, Sterry, Anderson, Wood, Senior, Molyneux, Bailey, Craig, Waters, Adelakun, Ironside

Subs: Jones, Maxwell, Olowu, Broadbent, Biggins, Hurst, Rowe.

18:34 GMT

In position

We're live at Salford. Not as cold as first thought. Team news in just over 10 minutes.

Mon, 12 Feb, 2024, 15:25 GMT

Welcome

Welcome along. Regular updates from the Peninsula Stadium throughout the night.

