Salford City v Doncaster Rovers LIVE - Updates as Grant McCann's side chase second straight win
We'll have regular updates throughout the night from the Peninsula Stadium.
Kick-off shortly
So can Rovers make it three unbeaten tonight? The players have just completed their warm-ups and are given a warm reception by the travelling fans. KO in just over ten minutes.
Elsewhere tonight
League Two's other games tonight:
Accrington v Wimbledon
Barrow v Forest Green
Bradford v MK Dons
Colchester P-P Grimsby
Crawley v Walsall
Gillingham v Swindon
Mansfield v Harrogate
Newport v Notts County
Stockport v Crewe
Sutton v Wrexham
Tranmere v Morecambe
Salford's team
Confirmed team
Rovers make one change from Saturday. Tom Anderson comes in for Joseph Olowu, who drops to the bench. The only other change is Tommy Rowe returning to the fold, in place of Jack Goodman on the bench.
Rovers: Lo-Tutala, Sterry, Anderson, Wood, Senior, Molyneux, Bailey, Craig, Waters, Adelakun, Ironside
Subs: Jones, Maxwell, Olowu, Broadbent, Biggins, Hurst, Rowe.
In position
We're live at Salford. Not as cold as first thought. Team news in just over 10 minutes.
