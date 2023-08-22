'Ruthless' Doncaster Rovers Belles start season with crushing victory

Winch and head coach Alexandre Brito Nogueira were taking charge of their first competitive game since taking over from Nick Buxton.

Sunday’s comprehensive victory also saw Belles make a winning start to life in a new division after moving into FAWNL Division One North from the Midlands section.

Jasmine Saxton (2,) Sophie Brown, Lindsey Tugby-Andrew, Holly Housley, Nat Banaszczyk and Mollie Barlow all found the net at Broadhurst Park.

Belles' new managament duo Sam Winch and Alexandre Brito Nogueira

“We looked clinical at both ends of the pitch,” said Winch.

“We started off really well, with a high tempo, and looked to be on the front foot at all times.

"[With us 4-1 up at half time] we spoke about going out and performing just as well in the second half as we did in the first half – making sure we kept the ball and dominated possession whenever we could.

"For me the most pleasing thing was how ruthless we were in both boxes.

"We’re disappointed not to keep a clean sheet but really happy with the win and the performance of the girls.”

Belles visit Wolverhampton Wanderers in the determining round of the FAWNL Cup on Sunday.

"Wolves are a league above and we expect a real test,” said Winch.