'Runs don't last forever' - Barrow boss sends message to Doncaster Rovers

Rovers are the form side in the entire country having won eight on the spin. They sit ninth in the table, just two points outside the play-offs.

Barrow are inside the top seven and visit the Eco-Power Stadium for a mouth-watering clash.

“Grant has done an unbelievable job there and how they have got themselves back in the mix has been impressive," Barrow chief Wild told the media.

Barrow manager Pete Wild. (Photo: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

“Winning eight on the bounce is fantastic. I remember when we did seven earlier in the season. But you also know that’s going to come to an end at some point, and that runs don’t last forever.

“And we want to be the team who brings that to an end tomorrow.”

Whilst admitting he wants to end the run, Wild is full of praise for the turnaround witnessed in the last few months at Rovers.

“They are excellent on counter-attack, and they have scored some really good goals on the counter-attack, so we need to be aware of that," he added.

“They have got some really good young players, who are playing some really good football on loan from their parent clubs.

“Mixed in with that you’ve got the experience of the likes of Richard Woods, Tommy Rowe and Joe Ironside they have got a mixture of everything.