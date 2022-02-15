Rovers League: Rossington Main hit 13 past opponents to return to summit

Football

They won 13-0 against FC Doncaster B courtesy of a four-goal haul from Josh Yeaman (4), Dan Green hat trick, a brace from Josh Skill and goals from Will McGhie, Jono Mirfin, Jordan Hatton and Matty Brad.

Yorkshire Main moved up to fifth in the table after their 4-2 win at Epworth Town Colts. Ben Clark bagged a hat trick for the Edlington side and Ash Evans was also on target.

St Joseph’s Worksop beat Denaby United 4-1 with goals from Cody Downing, Dee Scott, Theo Weaver and Mason Gee. Asa Blake replied for Denaby.

Adwick Park Foresters maintained their position at the top of Division One courtesy of a 2-1 success at third-placed Askern Miners Reserves. Jack Roberts scored twice for the Foresters, while Ben Baines replied for Askern.

Bentley Village are hard on the heels of the leaders after a 7-0 triumph over Yorkshire Main Reserves. Aiden Davies claimed a hat trick and Dom Hinsley, Ryan Walker, Michael Attard and Luke Mask also netted.

Askern are five points adrift of the two sides above them having played three games more so may well have to settle for a play-off place.

Maciej Smolarz (2) and Daniel Goluch helped ISG Doncaster to a 3-2 victory over FC Doncaster A in a battle between two play-off chasing teams. Paul Sasalli and Dave Wells replied for FC.

The final play-off position is currently held by Old Club FC and they did their chances no harm with a massive 13-2 win at home to Upton United. Bradley Sparrow and Callum Sharpe both scored four, Joe Whitely and Cory Frost bagged braces and Andrew Knightson was also on target. Marcus Stephenson and Sean Hayes netted Upton’s consolation goals .

Tom Finlay scored four times for play-off hopefuls Bessacarr Development in their 5-2 victory over Hemsworth Town. Will Chapman was also on target.

Armthorpe Rovers beat AFC Bentley Development 3-2 thanks to goals from Callum Jacques, Joel Sparrow, and Aaron Forshaw, while James Mitchell and Danny Halliday replied for Bentley.

Maltby Juniors triumphed 5-1 over Tickhill Juniors FC in the first round of the Doncaster FA Challenge Cup. Shawn Edwards bagged a hat trick and Cory Eagle and Marc Trowil were also on target for Maltby, while Dom Huston netted for Tickhill.

Blake Cairns Foundation were 2-0 winners against Armthorpe Welfare Development in the Premier Division KO Cup courtesy of a Ryan Evans penalty and Nick Howcroft strike.