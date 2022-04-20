Rovers League: Mixed fortunes for Rossington Main as they all but seal league title

Nick Howcroft’s goal knocked out the Doncaster Rovers Saturday League Premier Division leaders.

Epworth Town Colts set up an all-Premier Division final with a 3-0 win over Division One side ISG Doncaster.

Ben Carson, Scott Hutchinson and George Algar were on target for the Colts.

Football

Rossington Main Reserves’ cup defeat was their third game without a win – following a sequence of 22 straight wins in league and cup.

But they bounced back on Monday by virtually wrapping up the Premier Division title with a 3-1 win at Tickhill Juniors.

Josh Yeoman, Kian Docherty and Jordan Whittle netted for Rossington, while Liam Cross was on target for Tickhill.

Second-placed Blake Cairns Foundation are three points behind with only one game to play and have an inferior goal difference.

They beat Armthorpe Welfare Development 4-2 on Monday with goals from Ryan Evans (2), Leon Osborne and Josh Gillies.

A top of the table clash in Division One saw second-placed Bentley Village win 1-0 at leaders Adwick Park Foresters.

Aiden Davies’ goal halted Adwick’s 13-game winning streak.