Rovers League: Five-star Adwick Park Foresters return to summit

Jack Roberts (2), Joe Byron (2) and Liam Clark were on target for the Foresters who have notched four wins from four.

Ethan Gorrill and Shane Carver replied for Brodsworth.

At the other end of the table basement club Denaby United remain without a point as they were beaten 4-1 at home by Rossington Main Reserves.

Jimmy Stuart bagged a hat trick and Jordan Whittle completed the scoring for Rossington who moved up to third in the table, while Ben Haines got Denaby’s consolation.

Armthorpe Welfare Development moved up to fifth place after their 4-2 home success against Maltby Juniors.

Mason Collins (2), Oliver Hemstock and Brad Sparrow netted for the hosts, while Connor Medlock (2) reduced the deficit for Maltby.

Epworth Town Colts and Gainsborough Town were both in Lincolnshire County FA Cup action.

Gainsbrough progressed to the second round with a 3-1 success over Ludford Rovers but Epworth were beaten 4-1 at Keelby United.

In Division One Yorkshire Main Reserves continued their fine form with a 3-2 home success over Pilkingtons FC.

Goals from Liam King, Lewis Moseley and an own goal extended Main’s unbeaten run to four games, while Ede Jakob and Callum Jaques replied for Pilkingtons.

Upton United remain in top spot after their 2-1 win at Airmyn FC.

Joel Guest struck twice for the leaders and Jason Lloyd responded for Airmyn.

The biggest win of the day came courtesy of New Inn FC who enjoyed an 8-0 success at Kinsley Boys Reserves.

Callum Sharp claimed a hat trick, Clayton Cherowbrier scored twice and Ben Hutton, Cory Frost and Richard Glover were also on target.

Not to be outdone in terms of scoring, Doncaster City Vikings also found the net eight times in an 8-2 win over Doncaster Town.

The victory moved them up to second in the table, a point behind leaders Upton United.

Tom Dobson starred with a hat trick, Morgan Glegg bagged a brace and there were further goals for Dan McNeil, Josh Challenor and Ethan Murphy.

Bessacarr Development jumped a couple of places to 6th after their 5-2 success over Askern Miners Development.

Anthony Shuka, Beau Bailey, Will Chapman, Ronin Herrington and Pete Walmsley were on target for Bessacarr, while Matty Moses replied with a brace for Askern.

ISG Doncaster picked up their first win of the season and jumped two places to 12th after a 1-0 win at Bentley Development.