Rovers League: Epworth Town Colts move level on points with leaders

Ben Carson (2), Joe Jackson and Kyle Bennett found the net for Epworth, while Rory Miller scored a brace for Armthorpe.

Brodsworth Main and Rossington Main Reserves, who started the day in second and third in the table, shared the points following a 2-2 draw.

Harrison Mercer and Jordan Wilson netted for Brodsworth, while Josh Skill and Daniel Green replied for Rossington.

Football

Gainsborough Town and Bentley Village produced the same 1-1 scoreline that they achieved just a few weeks ago.

Sam Bishop was on target for Gainsborough and Ryan Walker found the net for Bentley.

Maltby Juniors won 2-1 against struggling Bawtry Town at the Eco-Power Stadium complex on Friday night.

Goals from Connor Medlock and Adam Lilly earned Maltby the three points, while Jake Rimmer replied for Bawtry.

The bottom two met in Worksop where St Joseph’s ran out 4-2 winners against lowly Denaby United.

Kieron Taylor (2), Callum Edwards and Pete Scott netted for the hosts who moved up to seventh, while Steve Ellor responded with a double for Denaby.

United remain pointless from their three games and are bottom of the table.

Upton United are the new leaders of Division One after their 4-0 home success over Pilkington FC.

Joel Guest, Marvin Buckley, Marcus Stephenson and Robbie Carlile were on target as United made it four wins from four games.

New Inn FC are on hot on their heels after their 3-1 victory over Kinsley Boys Reserves. Tyler Harrison, Daniel Ronan and Callum Sharp netted for New Inn, while Jack Bradley replied for Kinsley.

Doncaster Vikings, leaders at the start of the day, suffered a 3-2 home defeat to Doncaster Town.