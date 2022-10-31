Rovers League: Epworth miss chance to go clear at the top

Epworth Town Colts missed the chance to go clear at the top of the table as they lost 3-2 against a resurgent St Joseph’s of Rockware Worksop Development.

Kieran Taylor, Dee Scott and Callum Edwards were all on target for Worksop.

Armthorpe Welfare Development moved level on points with leaders Adwick Park Foresters and Epworth thanks to a 5-3 win over Brodsworth Main. Brad Sparrow bagged a hat trick for Welfare and Oliver Hemstock scored twice.

Bentley Village moved up to fourth place with a 3-2 victory over win-less Denaby United.

Talisman Aiden Davies was again on target for Bentley and Joe Cairns struck twice, while Brad Hatfield and Kieran Jones replied.

Maltby returned to winning ways with an 8-0 triumph over injury-ravaged Gainsborough Town. Ryan Smyth, Papa Sarr and Blake Freeman all scored braces and Connor Medlock and Scott Hayes completed the scoring.

A youthful Rossington Main Reserves side triumphed 3-1 over Bawtry Town on Friday night. Matthew Bradley, Ed Bond and Brad Heaps netted for Rossington, while Jake Rimmer replied for Bawtry Town.

Unbeaten Upton United went eight points clear at the top of Division One after a 1-0 win over Doncaster City Vikings. Lee Hulme scored the only goal of the game.

Second-placed New Inn dispatched of AFC Bentley Development 8-0 thanks to goals from Clayton Cherowbrier (2), Andrew Knightson (2), Callum Sharp, Ben Hutton, Josh Batty and Brandon Cherowbrier.

Bessacarr Development were 4-1 victors over Epworth Town Colts Development with goals from Jordan Wilkinson, Ben Currie, Jack Dorman and Lawerence Narancic. Callum Cooke replied for the Colts.

Kinsley Boys Reserves beat Pilkingtons 3-1, while Airmyn FC and Askern Reserves played out a 1-1 draw.

Doncaster Town drew 2-2 with Yorkshire Main Reserves in the the DDFA Challenge Cup.

The hero was Patrick Slaven who saved two penalties as Town won 4-3 on penalties.