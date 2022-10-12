Rovers League: Adwick Park Foresters go clear at top of Premier Division

Both sides went into the game boasting unbeaten records but goals from Rhys Buckham, Cory Higgins and Daniel Bridges saw Adwick move three points clear at the top of the Premier Division.

Rossington Main Reserves beat Maltby Juniors 3-0 courtesy of strikes from Edward Bond (2) and Jimmy Stuart, while Oliver Hemstock bagged a hat trick and Rory Miller was on target in Armthorpe Welfare Development’s 4-2 triumph over bottom side Denaby United.

St Joseph’s of Rockware Worksop Development beat Bawtry Town 3-2 thanks to goals from Callum Edwards (2) and Jayden Thackery. Jake Robinson and Jamie Hindson replied for Bawtry.

Football

Bentley Village were 3-0 winners against Brodsworth Welfare with Aiden Davies (2) and Joe Cairns on target.

Division One leaders Upton United won 2-0 at Doncaster Town with goals from Robbie Carlisle and Joel Guest.

New Inn recorded the biggest win of the day as they ran out 8-0 victors against injury-hit Pilkingtons FC. Callum Sharp bagged a hat trick, Clayton Cherowbrier and Josh Batty both scored twice and Andrew Knightson also found the net.

Second-placed Doncaster City Vikings narrowly beat Bridon 3-2, while Askern Miners got back to winning ways at Epworth Town Colts Development where they recorded a 5-1 victory.

Advertisement Hide Ad