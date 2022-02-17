Together, following consultation with the Supporters Board, which consists of representatives from the Supporters Club, Supporters Trust, Black Bank and new Women’s Supporters Group the club have been able to create a new membership structure that sees the removal of the Category A pricing band and a simpler two-tiered structure.

Under the new pricing structure adult prices now range from £229 (£9.96 per game) to £299, seniors from £159 (£6.91 per game) to £229 and 18-24’s from £99 (£4.30 per game) to £149. 17 and under season memberships are once again priced at £35 (£1.52 per game).

Further reductions of between £20 and £40 are also available to those who are eligible to receive the ﬁve-year thank you discount too.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It's time to get yourself geared up for next season with Doncaster Rovers

Shaun Lockwood, chief operating officer said “The new pricing structure has been created through a genuine collaboration with our Supporters Board. Prior to Christmas, internally we had agreed a way forward with our season membership model, which created a new flatter structure and created some new membership options that combined benefits."

"Having submitted that proposal to the Supporters Board in early January, following their feedback, we made quite a few changes to that initial proposal, resulting in the new pricing structure that has now been unveiled."

"For the past few years, we have tried to increase the value of the season membership through providing additional benefits or free gifts or reducing ticket prices for certain audiences (18-24's for example) but w

"However, due to the stable revenues we've now created away from football through our commercial partnership model, the hiring of the small sided pitches, the Sunday market, stadium tenancies and discount schemes such as Purple Vouchers.

Pick your own package

"The success of these ventures plus other events such as the Big Bang Fireworks display, international sporting fixtures and the upcoming concerts, mean we can change our season ticket membership strategy and reset our approach."

"We know costs are rising everywhere for supporters, whether that be through their utility bills, petrol, or food shop and so hopefully we have created a new pricing structure that is more affordable for more people."

In addition to unveiling season ticket membership packages, the club have also launched brand-new bolt-on packages which provide supporters with the ability to combine a range of products at a cheaper price than ever before, including a home shirt, £5 ticket voucher and Purple Vouchers book for just £45.

Season ticket memberships will go on sale on Monday February 21, 2022, with the early bird prices available until Friday 1 April 2022.

Choose your seat

Memberships can be purchased online at tickets.clubdoncaster.co.uk, over the phone on 01302 762576 and in person at the Box Ofﬁce. Spread payment options are available, terms and conditions apply.