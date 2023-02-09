‘Rough diamond’ can be ‘a real asset’ for Doncaster Rovers says Danny Schofield

The midfielder impressed on his full debut in Tuesday’s 2-0 win over Tranmere and assisted the second goal when he sent his former Birmingham City teammate Kyle Hurst through one-on-one to score.

Lakin joined Doncaster on loan for the rest of the season last month after being told he could leave his parent club Burton Albion.

"I’ve been aware of Charlie for a while,” said Rovers chief Schofield, whose side travel to Swindon on Saturday.

Charlie Lakin made an impressive full debut for Doncaster Rovers.

"I knew him through other coaches who spoke highly of him and I knew his situation at Burton.

"That’s what we try and uncover; a player that’s not suiting another environment or way of playing, potentially that’s how you can uncover these rough diamonds.”

Lakin has made more than 100 appearances as a professional for Birmingham, Burton, Ross County and Stevenage.

Tuesday marked his first league start of the campaign, however, after he was effectively frozen out by Brewers boss and former Rovers striker Dino Maamria at the Pirelli Stadium.

Still, there was little sign of rust as the 23-year-old was voted man of the match for his display.

He was given the nod to start following an injury to Harrison Biggins.

Discussing Lakin’s performance, Schofield said: “It was really positive. I think he’ll grow from this performance physically, technically and tactically.

"He can be a real asset to us. He compliments other players well with the qualities he has and he’s a great kid that wants to play football.