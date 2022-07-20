So it seemed like a wise move for Doncaster Rovers boss Gary McSheffrey to pick his brains earlier this year, particularly given the parallels between the start of their respective careers in the dugout.

Both men were thrown into the deep end, having never managed at senior level before, and inherited teams already in the mire of relegation battles with an air of inevitability about their fate.

Paul Warne, manager of Rotherham United (photo by Henry Browne/Getty Images).

Warne has since transformed the Millers’ fortunes – and backed McSheffrey to do the same with Rovers after last night’s 2-2 draw in their pre-season friendly.

"He’s a really honest, nice guy and there’s not many nice guys that do well in football management so I’m glad the club have stuck with him – and so they should, in my opinion – and given him a chance to build a team and a culture to have a right go,” said Warne, whose side also won the Papa John’s Trophy last term.

"There’s been a lot of change in management here, as there is at every football club, but a lot over recent years. Hopefully Gary will bring a bit of stability and smiles back on people’s faces.”

Ten years ago Doncaster were a Championship club and Rotherham were about to embark on the fifth of six consecutive seasons they would spend in League Two.

The tables have since turned, but the Millers’ blueprint offers genuine hope to clubs like Rovers the good times will return, even if they may seem a long way away currently.

Tuesday’s draw was at least progress on the 6-0 and 5-0 thrashings handed down by Rotherham in the teams’ previous two meetings last term.

“They were stronger and more athletic than when we played last time,” added Warne.

"The strikers caused us more problems, I thought their movement up top was really good. They had a physical presence a mixed the game up really well.

"If I was a Donny fan I’d be really happy with the progress they have made over the summer in trying to build a team to have a really good campaign.