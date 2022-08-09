Rossington Main's reality check plus latest from Armthorpe Welfare, Thorne Colliery, Hatfield Town and Yorkshire Main

Ben Hunter’s side were in high spirits after starting the new Division One season with a 4-0 victory at Selby Town.

But they were brought crashing back down to earth at Oxford Street as Town raced into a three-goal half time lead and then held firm after the break.

Horbury, formerly of the West Yorkshire League, top the embryonic table after winning their first two games 5-0 and 3-0.

Action from Armthorpe Welfare’s defeat at Worsbrough Bridge Atheltic. Photo: Steve Pennock

Rossington host Ollerton Town on Saturday.

Armthorpe Welfare have started the season with two defeats after going down 1-0 at Worsbrough Bridge Athletic last Wednesday.

Lee Morris’s side failed to turn pressure into goals and they were made to pay when Conor Glavin netted for the hosts midway through the first half following a rare foray forward.

Armthorpe, who host Harrogate Railway Athletic on Wednesday, travel to Wakefield AFC on Saturday.

*Club Thorne Colliery started the new Central Midlands League season with a 5-1 win over newly-named Hatfield Town, previously known as Sutton Rovers.

Thorne raced into a 4-0 lead at the break courtesy of goals from Jimmy Walker, Morgan Brown, Shay Evans-Booth and Callum Nicell.

Bartek Grzywa pulled one back for Hatfield before Harry Brown rounded off Colliery’s comfortable victory.

Edlington club Yorkshire Main, who have joined the CML from the Doncaster Rovers Saturday League, started their campaign with a 1-0 win at Kiveton Miners Welfare. Ben Clark scored the only goal of the game.

Harworth Colliery were 4-0 winners at Brinsworth against AFC Phoenix. Bayley Lowe struck twice midway through the first half to set the visitors on their way before second half strikes from Rio Allen and Harry Dunbar.

AFC Bentley went down 4-1 at Glapwell. Brad Sykes netted a consolation effort for Bentley.