Rossington Main up to second after comfortable home win

Ben Hunter’s side scored three first half goals to secure their third straight league victory.

Adam Baskerville, Ross Hannah and Bradley Grayson were on target in Main’s sixth win from eight games.

They are level on points with early leaders Campion but have played one game more.

Action from Rossington Main’s 3-0 win at home to Swallownest on Saturday. Picture: Russ Sheppard/Offthebenchpics

Rossington are in action in the FA Vase this weekend when they travel to FC St Helens in the second qualifying round on Saturday.

Armthorpe Welfare's three-match unbeaten came to an end as they went down 2-1 at Ollerton Town.

It was a cagey opening to the game with neither side managing to grasp control of proceedings.

Welfare fell behind midway through the first half when Adam Scott's shot took a wicked deflection and looped in.

The first real bit of attacking football on the ground led to the visitors’ equaliser on 32 minutes when Cian Guest was sent clear and he squared for Jamie Austin to score his sixth goal in four matches.

Welfare were guilty of conceding possession too often and this led to the home side going ahead again on 75 minutes when a wayward pass led to a swift counter attack which was finished off by Jack Hollis-Smith.

Armthorpe boss Lee Morris, frustrated at the referee’s decision-making, was sent off after the final whistle after receiving his second yellow card for dissent.

Armthorpe, 17th in the table, travel to Athersley Recreation in the FA Vase on Saturday.

*Yorkshire Main secured a morale-boosting 2-0 win at home to Dinnington Town in the Central Midlands League North Division with goals from Karl Reed and Daniel Goluch.

AFC Bentley shared the points with Harworth Colliery following a 1-1 draw.

Theo Mowatt put Bentley ahead on 26 minutes before Cory Goodwin struck the leveller 15 minutes from time.

Hatfield Town lost 1-0 at home to Bakewell Town.