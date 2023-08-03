News you can trust since 1925
Rossington Main to make long-awaited FA Cup return this weekend in Extra Preliminary Round

Rossington Main will end their 11-year FA Cup absence this weekend.
Steve Jones
By Steve Jones
Published 3rd Aug 2023, 11:54 BST- 1 min read
Updated 3rd Aug 2023, 11:54 BST

Main will host Leicester Nirvana in the Extra Preliminary Round of the world’s oldest football competition at Oxford Street on Saturday (3pm kick-off), with the winners netting £1,125 in prize money.

Ben Hunter’s side secured their qualification for this year’s tournament after winning promotion to the Northern Counties East League Premier Division via the play-offs last season.

Main will be guaranteed £375 in prize money even if they are knocked out this weekend.

Rossington Main's Ross Hannah opens the scoring during their pre-season friendly against Doncaster Rovers last month.
Rossington Main's Ross Hannah opens the scoring during their pre-season friendly against Doncaster Rovers last month.
They will receive a further £481 in prize money – at a minimum – if they qualify for the Preliminary round.

Their opponents also play in the ninth tier of English football and compete in the United Counties Premier Division South.

After losing their first league match of the 2023/24 campaign, Main picked up their first win away to Pickering Town on Tuesday thanks to Jordan Buckham’s goal.

