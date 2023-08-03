Main will host Leicester Nirvana in the Extra Preliminary Round of the world’s oldest football competition at Oxford Street on Saturday (3pm kick-off), with the winners netting £1,125 in prize money.

Ben Hunter’s side secured their qualification for this year’s tournament after winning promotion to the Northern Counties East League Premier Division via the play-offs last season.

Main will be guaranteed £375 in prize money even if they are knocked out this weekend.

Rossington Main's Ross Hannah opens the scoring during their pre-season friendly against Doncaster Rovers last month.

They will receive a further £481 in prize money – at a minimum – if they qualify for the Preliminary round.

Their opponents also play in the ninth tier of English football and compete in the United Counties Premier Division South.