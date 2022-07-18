Rossington Main sign former Bradford City and Grimsby Town striker

Hannah, 36, scored 29 goals in a three-year stint at Grimsby – then a Conference Premier club – between 2012 and 2015.

He then moved to fellow National League side Chester and bagged 22 goals in 42 appearances.

The Sheffield-born frontman played youth football for Sheffield Wednesday and Sheffield United before starting his career in non-league and then earning a first professional contract with League Two Bradford.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ross Hannah celebrates scoring for Grimsby Town in the FA Cup in 2014. Photo: Matthew Lewis/Getty Images

Since leaving Chester in 2016 he has played for Barrow, Gainsborough Trinity, Cleethorpes Town and Matlock Town.

“I’m delighted to sign for Rossington Main,” said Hannah.

“I like the direction the club is going in and the ambitions here, set by Ben [Hunter – manager], the chairman and the club.

“When they contacted me I couldn’t wait to get going and see where we can go.”

Main chairman Daniel Linstrum said: “When Ben first discussed the possibility of bringing Ross to Rossington Main I was absolutely delighted at the opportunity to maybe sign a player of his calibre.

"After meeting Ross and his family a few times times I knew this would be a perfect fit and a signing that would really push us on to achieving our goals.”