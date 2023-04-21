Main welcome Horbury Town to Oxford Street on Saturday (3pm) for the NCEL Division One play-off final.

"The biggest game in our history is on Saturday as it’s play-off final time,” Main posted on Twitter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Please come and give all your support to little old Rosso!”

Main, who finished third in the final standings, secured a hard earned 1-0 win over Wakefield AFC in last weekend’s semi-final.

Horbury were surprise 1-0 winners at Harrogate Railway Athletic in the other semi-final.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Town actually finished one place outside of the play-off positions in sixth – with 26 points fewer points than Harrogate.

But they replaced fifth-placed Staveley Miners Welfare in the end-of-season competition because Staveley’s voluntary relegation last season meant they were ineligible for promotion.

Rossington Main manager Ben Hunter. Picture: Russ Sheppard/Offthebenchpics

Rossington have never played at a higher level than Division One of the Northern Counties East League – the 10th tier of English football’s pyramid.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad