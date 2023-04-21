Rossington Main set for 'biggest game in club's history'
Rossington Main have issued a rallying cry ahead of the ‘biggest game in the club’s history’.
Main welcome Horbury Town to Oxford Street on Saturday (3pm) for the NCEL Division One play-off final.
"The biggest game in our history is on Saturday as it’s play-off final time,” Main posted on Twitter.
"Please come and give all your support to little old Rosso!”
Main, who finished third in the final standings, secured a hard earned 1-0 win over Wakefield AFC in last weekend’s semi-final.
Horbury were surprise 1-0 winners at Harrogate Railway Athletic in the other semi-final.
Town actually finished one place outside of the play-off positions in sixth – with 26 points fewer points than Harrogate.
But they replaced fifth-placed Staveley Miners Welfare in the end-of-season competition because Staveley’s voluntary relegation last season meant they were ineligible for promotion.
Rossington have never played at a higher level than Division One of the Northern Counties East League – the 10th tier of English football’s pyramid.
They reached the play-off semi-final last year before losing to North Ferriby, who were this season crowned NCEL Premier Division champions.