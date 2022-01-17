Rossington Main set for big cup night under the lights at Oxford Street

Rossington Main. Photo: Russ Sheppard/Offthebenchpics

Ben Hunter’s side welcome Worksop Town to Oxford Street in the semi-finals of the Sheffield & Hallamshire Senior Challenge Cup.

It is the first time the club has reached this stage of the competition.

Main received a bye in the first round before beating Stocksbridge Park Steels and Hallam to reach the last four.

They currently sit sixth in Division One of the Northern Counties East League and hope to qualify for the end-of-season promotion play-offs.

Rossington’s league clash at home to Nostell MW on Saturday was postponed due to a frozen pitch.

Worksop were promoted out of the NCEL in 2019 and lie sixth in Division One East of the Northern Premier League. The Tigers suffered a 4-0 defeat at Dunston UTS on Saturday.