Rossington Main run out winners against Armthorpe Welfare in ‘Donny derby’

Hosts Main prevailed thanks to strikes from Declan Slater and Ross Hannah as well as an own goal from Welfare's debutant goalkeeper, Joe Dunn, which cancelled out Jamie Austin’s effort.

Ben Hunter’s side’s latest win further cemented their spot in the Northern Counties East Division One play-offs, condemning Armthorpe to their sixth straight defeat.

A crowd of 218 at Oxford Street watched Main take the lead on 15 minutes when Slater beat several players on his way into the box before unleashing a low-driven finish into the bottom right corner.

Welfare's 15-goal top-scorer Austin returned from suspension for the match and brought his team level on 29 minutes.

A long throw from Owen Sykes caused havoc in the home side’s penalty area and Austin pounced to spin and fire the ball into the roof of the net from close range to make it 1-1 at half-time.

Just three minutes after the break Main were back in front thanks to the help of the woodwork.

Brad Grayson curled an outswinging ball into the box from the right-hand side which struck the back post and came back off the unfortunate Dunn before crossing the line.

Main extended their lead six minutes later when Hannah scored his twentieth goal of the season with a close-range finish.