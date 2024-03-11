Rossington Main manager Ben Hunter. Picture: Russ Sheppard/Offthebenchpics

Second half strikes from Manasse Kianga and Liam Hardy did the damage as Main edge out one of their rivals for a play-off spot.

Elsewhere, Armthorpe Welfare lost out in a five-goal thriller at home to Brigg. They did rally the scores back to 2-2, having been 2-0 down inside 20 minutes. But the visitors pinched the points thanks to a penalty just before the break and that's how things stayed. Welfare remain 19th in the NCEL Division One standings.

In the Central Midlands, Doncaster City put their midweek Abacus Lighting Floodlit Cup semi-final loss to Chesterfield Youth behind them by thumping Kiveton MW 8-0 at Stone Close. Jonny Nyantou stole the show with four goals, Harry Clapham hit a brace and there was a goal each for Mo Gashi and Reiss Harrison.

A revitalised SJR Worksop made it four in a row defeating AFC Bentley 3-0 whilst a goal seven minutes from time from Sam Limber was enough to give Elite AFC the points at home to Hatfield Town.

One of the games of the weekend saw Yorkshire Main run out 4-3 winners away at Woodhouse Colts. The visitors were quickly into their stride with Josh Gelder’s early goal followed quickly by one from Marvin Hockman.