Rossington Main rescue draw and Armthorpe Welfare shoot up table
Ross Hannah scored twice in injury time to rescue a 2-2 draw for Rossington Main at Brigg Town on Saturday.
Main also beat Swinton Athletic 1-0 in the first round of the Sheffield & Hallamshire Senior Cup on Tuesday night courtesy of an Adam Baskerville goal.
Second-placed Rossington host leaders Campion on Saturday.
Armthorpe Welfare shot up to 10th in NCEL Division One after Kane Reece’s early goal was enough to secure a 1-0 midweek win at Shirebrook Town – Welfare’s third straight league victory.
Goals from Louis Wardle, Rhys Plater and Jack Waldron helped Welfare to a 3-0 win over Glasshoughton Welfare at the weekend.