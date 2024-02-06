Rossington Main remain on course for Premier Division play-offs

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Second half goals from Liam King and Manasse Kiange – either side of Alfie Dodsworth’s equaliser – produced a seventh win in eight league games for Main.

Ben Hunter’s side lie fourth in the NCEL Premier Division table. They travel to fifth-placed Albion Sports on Saturday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rossington were promoted from Division One last season after winning the play-offs.

Rossington Main manager Ben Hunter

in Division One Charlie Clegg put Armthorpe Welfare ahead at Horbury Town but the home side recovered to win 3-1.

James Baxendale’s side have moved out of the relegation zone and now have a seven-point safety buffer following five league wins over December and January.

Meanwhile, Doncaster City ran out 7-1 winners at Glapwell in the Central Midlands League Premier Division North.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mo Gashi, Jack McKay, Jake Drury, Shay Evans Booth, Rio Allan and Jonny Nyantou were all on target for City and an own goal rounded off the scoring.

City remain second in the table, 13 points behind unbeaten leaders Dearne & District but with three games in hand.

Harworth Colliery and AFC Bentley shared the spoils following a 1-1 draw. Adam Morrison put hosts Harworth ahead just after the haf hour mark but Liam Carrick equalised for Bentley after the break.