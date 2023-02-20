Main have solidified their place in the Northern Counties East Division One play-offs thanks to their red-hot form and the unstoppable Ross Hannah, who has scored three hat-tricks in his last three games.

Bradford outfit Campion looked to be running away with the league title but their progress has stumbled in recent weeks.

They fell to just their second league defeat this term last weekend, having drawn their previous match.

Rossington Main's Ross Hannah tucks home from the penalty spot. Photo: Russ Shepherd.

Hunter, whose side lost 3-1 in the reverse fixture in October, said: “I’m really, really excited about the game.

"We have put ourselves in a great position winning five out of five. It gives us a bit of a buffer in the play-offs now, although nothing is done yet.

"To say it is another game is a lie because it’s a great chance to see where we’re at and what we need to improve on.”

Main are currently second in the table and four points behind the leaders, who have three games in hand.

Discussing his team’s title chances, Hunter said: “Stranger things have happened in football but we need to go and win against Campion.

"Harrogate Railway also have five games in hand, but at the end of the day we have got the points on the board.

"Campion have had an unbelievable year. Realistically, we would have to win our last eight games and hope they lose five.

"As long as we get in the play-offs, that was the goal at the start of the season.”

Ex-Bradford City and Grimsby Town striker Hannah, aged 36, now leads the division’s goal charts with 29 goals – one more than Campion’s Marcus Day – after his fifth hat-trick of the season.

Hunter said: “He’s absolutely lethal in front of goal, but there’s a lot more to his game and we are happy to have him.

“He still carries his foam roller around everywhere, he's a model professional.

"We've got a lot of young players and he’s always got the right words and has brought them on.”

Hannah's teammates also came in for praise, with Hunter adding: “I could go through every player in the squad.

"I say to the lads every Saturday I’m not sure who’s going to play. Someone is going to miss out that probably doesn't deserve to.”

Main finished in the final play-off spot last season and have competed at their current level since 1991.

But with attendances at Oxford Street on the up and the good times rolling on and off the pitch, local lad Hunter is confident of achieving greater heights with his home village club.

He said: “We are not overstretched whatsoever.

"Win, lose or draw the club is in a brilliant position in terms of overall infrastructure and great people.

"One of the main things we have tried to do is get good people in first and foremost.

"I’m a volunteer at Rossington. I have got a young family, I don’t want to be spending time with people I don’t have any time for.