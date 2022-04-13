Rossington Main prepare for NCEL play-off clash at North Ferriby

Ben Hunter’s men will be big underdogs against the side who finished second in the table with 96 points.

But they go into Saturday’s one-legged tie full of confidence after ending the regular season with five straight wins.

Bradley Grayson’s first half hat-trick helped Main to a 4-1 win over Glasshoughton Welfare at the weekend. Sam Kitchen was also on target.

Rossington finished fifth in Division One, their highest ever league placing in the NCEL.

Mid-table Armthorpe Welfare brought the curtain down on their campaign with a 4-1 win at lowly Clipstone.

Noel Burdett and Jamie Austin both scored twice for Lee Morris’s side.

*Club Thorne Colliery, who lead the Central Midlands League Premier North division by the smallest of margins, were held to a 2-2 draw at home to Dearne and District.

Bradley Grayson, pictured during his time at Buxton.

One point separated Thorne, Clay Cross Town, Retford United and Newark Town after the weekend’s games.

*Rossington Main Reserves suffered their first defeat in 24 league and cup games as they lost 3-2 to Epworth Town Colts in the Doncaster Rovers Saturday League Cup.

Division One side AFC Bentley Development knocked out Premier Division opposition in Maltby Juniors following a 3-2 win.