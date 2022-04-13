Rossington Main prepare for NCEL play-off clash at North Ferriby
Rossington Main are readying themselves for a massive game this weekend when they face North Ferriby in the NCEL Division One play-offs.
Ben Hunter’s men will be big underdogs against the side who finished second in the table with 96 points.
But they go into Saturday’s one-legged tie full of confidence after ending the regular season with five straight wins.
Bradley Grayson’s first half hat-trick helped Main to a 4-1 win over Glasshoughton Welfare at the weekend. Sam Kitchen was also on target.
Rossington finished fifth in Division One, their highest ever league placing in the NCEL.
Mid-table Armthorpe Welfare brought the curtain down on their campaign with a 4-1 win at lowly Clipstone.
Noel Burdett and Jamie Austin both scored twice for Lee Morris’s side.
*Club Thorne Colliery, who lead the Central Midlands League Premier North division by the smallest of margins, were held to a 2-2 draw at home to Dearne and District.
One point separated Thorne, Clay Cross Town, Retford United and Newark Town after the weekend’s games.
*Rossington Main Reserves suffered their first defeat in 24 league and cup games as they lost 3-2 to Epworth Town Colts in the Doncaster Rovers Saturday League Cup.
Division One side AFC Bentley Development knocked out Premier Division opposition in Maltby Juniors following a 3-2 win.
Blake Cairns Foundation consolidated second spot in the Premier Division with a comfortable 6-1 win over Bawtry Town.