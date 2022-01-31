Rossington Main move into play-off spot but Armthorpe Welfare hit for four

Action from Armthorpe Welfare's defeat to Harrogate Railway Athletic. Photo: Steve Pennock

Tyla Bell, Declan Slater and Myron Gibbons were on target for Ben Hunter’s side.

Selby Town’s 2-2 draw at Dronfield Town allowed Rossington to leapfrog the Robins into fifth spot in the standings.

Main travel to bottom side Teversal on Tuesday night.

Armthorpe Welfare were unable to follow up last weekend’s 5-0 win over Retford FC as they went down 4-1 at fourth-placed Harrogate Railway Athletic.

Lee Morris’s side found themselves 4-0 down after 37 minutes before Adam Baskerville scored what turned out to be a consolation effort before half time.