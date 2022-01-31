Rossington Main move into play-off spot but Armthorpe Welfare hit for four
Rossington Main moved into the NCEL Division One play-off positions with a 3-0 win at home to Rainworth Miners Welfare.
Monday, 31st January 2022, 6:00 am
Tyla Bell, Declan Slater and Myron Gibbons were on target for Ben Hunter’s side.
Selby Town’s 2-2 draw at Dronfield Town allowed Rossington to leapfrog the Robins into fifth spot in the standings.
Main travel to bottom side Teversal on Tuesday night.
Armthorpe Welfare were unable to follow up last weekend’s 5-0 win over Retford FC as they went down 4-1 at fourth-placed Harrogate Railway Athletic.
Lee Morris’s side found themselves 4-0 down after 37 minutes before Adam Baskerville scored what turned out to be a consolation effort before half time.
Welfare host Hall Road Rangers on Wednesday.