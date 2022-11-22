Rossington Main maintain play-off push as Armthorpe Welfare fall to late defeat

Main twice recovered from behind thanks to goals from former Bradford City, Grimsby Town and Barrow striker Ross Hannah and Manasse Kianga before Greg Young sealed all three points late on.

Ben Hunter’s side remain fourth in the Northern Counties East League Division One ahead of Saturday’s trip to Staveley Miners Welfare, who are one place below them in the table.

Main also snapped a two-game losing streak that had seen them knocked out of the Sheffield & Hallamshire Senior Cup at the second round stage after they were beaten 3-0 by Maltby Main last Wednesday.

Armthorpe Welfare lost 1-0 to league leaders Campion.

Armthorpe Welfare were also in action twice last week with one win and one defeat to show for their efforts.

Welfare beat Brigg Town 3-2 on Wednesday thanks to Jamie Austin’s double after Louis Wardle had opened the scoring.

But they couldn’t build on their progress as they were beaten 1-0 by league leaders Campion three days later.

Lee Morris’s men almost held on for a credible point but a goal in the 86th minute settled the contest.

Armthorpe host Nostell Miners Welfare this weekend.

In the Central Midlands League Club Thorne Colliery maintained their grip on second spot in the North Division with a 2-1 win at Staveley Reserves.

Shay Evans opened the scoring for Thorne before Callum Nicell doubled their advantage. Oli Brown pulled a goal back for Staveley.

In the Nottingham Division One (North) Harworth Colliery were 5-1 winners at Crowle Colts, who are still searching for their first win of the season.

Chris Thornton scored a consolation goal for Crowle.

Michael Wibberley bagged a hat-trick for Harworth with Jacob Furness and Rowan Hill also finding the net.

Harworth went out of the Sheffield & Hallamshire FA Saturday Senior Cup, however, after losing 1-0 to Wombwell Town in the second round.

Hatfield Town lost 2-0 against Bottesford Town.

Doncaster City are enjoying a fine start to life in the Sheffield & Hallamshire County Senior Football League Division Two.