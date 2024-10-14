Rossington Main Ladies create history as they reach Women's FA Cup first round proper
It is even more of an accomplishment given this is the team's first-ever crack at the prestigious competition. In the third and final qualifying round they saw off West Didsbury and Chorlton - a team playing two rungs higher than them - thanks to a dramatic 2-1 win away from home on Sunday afternoon. Goals from Lauren Breen and Ella Mortimer sealed another memorable win in the competition.
Previous rounds saw Main Ladies smash Market Rasen and Beverley Town by an aggregate score of 12-1.
The latest win means the team have significantly boosted the club coffers to the tune of £8,800. They now eagerly await to see who they'll face in the first round when the draw is made this week. The first round proper ties will be played on Sunday, November 3.
* The team are looking for companies to come forward and support them ahead of a planned sponsors night. They are inviting potential sponsors the opportunity to come along to a game and sample the facilities. Anyone interested should Wayne Cole (commercial lead) on 07519441389 or by emailing [email protected].
