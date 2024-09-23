Rossington Main Ladies continue Women's FA Cup journey as they score six again

Rossington Main Ladies continue to create history in this season's Women's FA Cup.

Rossington Main Ladies created another slice of history as a rampant win saw their Adobe Women’s FA Cup journey continue.

The team, playing in their first ever competitive campaign, sealed a resounding 6-0 victory at home against Beverley Town Ladies in the second round qualifying tie at Oxford Street. Lauren Breen was the star of the show as she filled her boots and scored four times. Ella Mortimer and Phoebe Sneddon also got on the scoresheet.

It continues Main Ladies' fine run in what is their debut tilt at the competition. In the first round they hammered Market Rasen 6-1.

They will now contest a third round qualifying tie on October 13. If they prosper in that then they'll be through to the first round proper. As per the FA's prize money guidelines, the two wins so far have already netted a tidy amount for the club with £4,800 banked so far. And another win next month will see £4,000 more added to the kitty.