Rossington Main Ladies complete league and cup double

Rossignton Main captain Steph Prescott holds aloft the trophy. Picture: Julian Barker

Rossington Main Ladies completed a league and cup double at the weekend.

They clinched the Sheffield & Hallam Women and Girls League Division One title last Tuesday with a 3-0 home win over Millmoor.

Phoebe Sneddon (2) and Liv Boundy were on target.

Main completed the league and cup double with a 3-1 win over YP Women in Sunday’s final at Kiveton Park.

Their Division Two opponents went ahead but barely had time to celebrate as Lauren Breen levelled within 30 seconds.

Breen’s second gave Rossington a 2-1 interval advantage with Sarah Black putting the outcome beyond doubt with a late goal.

Rossington, whose first competitive games were in 2023-24, will be in tier six next season – just one underneath relegated Doncaster Rovers Belles.