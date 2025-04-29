Rossington Main Ladies complete league and cup double

By Julian Barker
Published 29th Apr 2025, 18:31 BST
Rossignton Main captain Steph Prescott holds aloft the trophy. Picture: Julian BarkerRossignton Main captain Steph Prescott holds aloft the trophy. Picture: Julian Barker
Rossignton Main captain Steph Prescott holds aloft the trophy. Picture: Julian Barker
Rossington Main Ladies completed a league and cup double at the weekend.

They clinched the Sheffield & Hallam Women and Girls League Division One title last Tuesday with a 3-0 home win over Millmoor.

Phoebe Sneddon (2) and Liv Boundy were on target.

Main completed the league and cup double with a 3-1 win over YP Women in Sunday’s final at Kiveton Park.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Their Division Two opponents went ahead but barely had time to celebrate as Lauren Breen levelled within 30 seconds.

Breen’s second gave Rossington a 2-1 interval advantage with Sarah Black putting the outcome beyond doubt with a late goal.

Rossington, whose first competitive games were in 2023-24, will be in tier six next season – just one underneath relegated Doncaster Rovers Belles.

Related topics:RossingtonDivision TwoSheffieldKiveton Park

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1925
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice