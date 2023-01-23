Rossington Main have ‘never been in a better position’ says new chairman

Main’s first team are flying high in the Northern Counties East Division One and on track to make the play-offs for a second season running.

Meanwhile, the newly formed women’s section is preparing to enter the Sheffield & Hallamshire league later this year, having played their first game in November.

Linstrum, who was elected as chairman in April and is based in Rossington, said: “The club has never been in a better position.

Rossington Main top-scorer Ross Hannah. Photo: Russell Sheppard.

"We have got an absolutely fantastic first team, people will say they are chucking a lot of money at it but that’s clearly not the case at all.

"People are playing for that first team because of the manager and the culture.

"The girls section has just excelled."

Linstrum was behind the idea of establishing a women’s side at Main for the first time since the club was formed in 1919.

“We are really proud of having the club’s first-ever senior girls team,” he said.

"Our juniors have three girls teams, but there were no pathways to a senior team.

"I have never seen anything take off as much, we had more than 350 people at our first game.”

Approaching 30 women attend the team’s training sessions throughout the week, Linstrum said.

He added: "We want to grow it.

"We might even be able to get a reserve team in 18 months, which is unbelievable.”

Ben Hunter is leading the men’s team’s charge towards promotion to the ninth tier.

His side’s cause has been helped by the goalscoring exploits of top-scorer Ross Hannah, who has found the back of the net 19 times this term.

Hannah, formerly of Bradford City and Grimsby Town, has turned down offers from higher up the football pyramid to stay and help Main achieve their ambition.

Linstrum said: “We have got a great manager in Ben, he’s great to work with.

"He’s a Rossington lad and wants to do something for the community.”

Linstrum pointed to Bailey Conway’s move to Gainsborough Trinity via Alfreton Town and a trial at Doncaster Rovers as evidence the club is doing things right.

He said: “There is nobody leaving us to go sideways or below.