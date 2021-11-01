Rossington Main go top of NCEL Division One after last gasp win

Rossington Main are top of the table. Photo: Russ Sheppard/Offthebenchpics

Jake Squires put the hosts ahead on the stroke of half time but Myron Gibbons scored in his third successive game since joining Main to equalise just before the hour mark.

Connor Williamson’s last minute goal earned Ben Hunter’s side a 12th win from 17 games and saw them take over at the top of the table thanks to results elsewhere.

Leaders Hallam lost 1-0 at North Ferriby who moved into second spot behind Rossington, while fellow promotion challengers Brigg Town went down 2-1 at Harrogate Railway Athletic.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Main travel to Harrogate Railway Athletic in the League Cup on Tuesday before hosting Parkgate on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Adam Baskerville salvaged a point for Armthorpe Welfare with a well taken goal four minutes from time at Selby Town.

Selby went ahead midway through the second period when Charlie Clamp’s header richocheted in off goalkeeper Seb Tylek despite Alex Varley’s attempted clearance on the line.

Baskerville was sent clear in the closing stages and lofted the ball over the Selby goalkeeper to earn a point for sixth-placed Welfare.