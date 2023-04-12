Rossington Main go into NCEL play-offs on a high

Jack Deakin gave Staveley a 13th minute lead but goals from Jack Watson and Ross Hannah turned the game on its head by half time.

Jordan Buckham and Bradley Grayson netted in the closing stages to seal a confidence-boosting win.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rossington will have home advantage in Saturday’s semi-final. They will discover their opponents on Wednesday night.

Armthorpe won at Nostell MW. Photo: Steve Pennock

Armthorpe Welfare won 2-0 at Nostell Miners Welfare and are guaranteed a top ten finish.

Jack Mawson and Cian Guest were on target for Armthorpe who conclude their campaign at home to Athersley Recreation on Wednesday night.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Harworth Colliery completed a double over third-placed Club Thorne Colliery as they ran out 2-1 winners in the Central Midlands League.

Harworth climbed to fourth in the North Division standings as a result.

Jordan Woodhall’s 40th minute goal gave the visitors a half time lead.

Callum Verhees levelled on the hour mark but Harworth claimed the points thanks to an Adam Scott penalty four minutes from time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A goal in each half saw AFC Bentley claim a 2-0 win at home to AFC Phoenix.

Zach King put the hosts in front after 35 minutes and Steve Garner’s penalty after 82 minutes made sure of the victory.

*Doncaster Rovers Belles’ pursuit of FAWNL Division One Midlands leaders Stourbridge is all but officially over.

Belles drew 1-1 at Sporting Khalsa in the third of five successive away games on Easter Sunday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mollie Barlow levelled for Belles after Sporting had opened early in the second half.

Stourbridge are 12 points clear of Belles, who have four games remaining, and also boast a hugely superior goal difference.

Belles’ attentions must now focus on completing the season on as high a note as possible and ensuring they finish in the runners up spot they currently occupy.