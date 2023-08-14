Main are back in the world's oldest football competition for the first time in 11 years and take on Ashby Ivanhoe in the preliminary round on Saturday.

They made a winning return to the FA Cup a fortnight ago when Ross Hannah's hat-trick sealed a 4-1 win over Leicester Nirvana in the extra preliminary round.

"Everyone loves a good cup run and we are all aiming for it," said Hunter, whose side won promotion to the Northern Counties East Premier Division last season.

Rossington Main drew 1-1 against Goole Town at the weekend. Photo: Russ Sheppard - @Offthebenchpics

"Step Four clubs are in it now and the so-called 'big teams' will come in next, if we make it."

Main could meet the likes of Bury or Macclesfield in the next round, which will be the first of four qualifying rounds to reach the coveted main draw.

But Hunter is not looking past Ashby Ivanhoe, who also play in the ninth tier of English football and will enjoy home advantage this weekend.

"They have got a good reputation, so it will be tough," he said.

"They came through their game really easily (beating Deeping Rangers 3-0).

"There's no real expectation on us, going away, but there's no reason why we can't make the next round."

Hunter has been able to do some homework on Main's Leicestershire-based opposition – themselves promotion-winners last term – but admitted: "You can overthink it.

"For me, as a group, we just focus on ourselves. We have got a great footballing team, so that's how we will play.

"Knowing their main threats is useful, but you take it with a pinch of salt because some of it is third-hand information."

With more than £2,000 in prize money on the line, Main chairman Daniel Linstrum offered to put on a coach to transport the team this weekend.

That offer was rejected, however, and the players will instead share lifts.

"I decided against it to maintain a bit of normality for the lads," said Hunter.

"They are just going to treat it as an away game."

Main, who have already banked over £1,600 in prize money, drew 1-1 with Goole Town in their latest league match at the weekend.

"We are a bit up and down," admitted Hunter, whose side have won one, drawn one and lost two of their opening four games.

"We have got that many players away and injured it's not been a true reflection. But it is a more difficult league, there's a bit more quality.

"I'm coming up against a lot of people I knew from my playing days in the National League, they are now playing locally.

"We haven't had a full strength team yet, but we have been in every game.

"We will know more about how the season is going to go after six to ten games.”

Meanwhile, AFC Bentley and Doncaster City are among the early frontrunners in the Central Midlands League Premier Division North, having both claimed three wins from their first three matches.

Elite FC also have two wins from as many matches after last weekend's games, which saw Rossington Main slip to defeat after opening the new season with a win.