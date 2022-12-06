Rossington Main continue play-off charge as Armthorpe Welfare’s fine form continues

Play-off chasing Main broke the deadlock through Manasse Kianga in the first period before Danny Deakin gave them a 2-0 lead at half time.

Kianga grabbed his second after the break with Dec Slater making it 4-0 from the bench.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Liam Flanagan pulled a goal back for Selby, only for Slater to restore Main’s four-goal cushion almost immediately.

Armthorpe Welfare overturned a 2-1 half-time deficit to beat Dronfield Town 4-2.

Selby responded again through Conor Qualter but it was too little, too late as Main moved to within goal difference of third-placed Horbury Town – their next opponents this weekend – in the Northern Counties East League Division One.

Armthorpe Welfare overturned a 2-1 deficit at half time to beat Dronfield Town 4-2 for their eighth win in ten league matches.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jamie Austin gave Welfare the lead from the penalty spot but hosts Dronfield hit back through Callum Mawbey before Matthew Ord put them ahead.

Jack Wilson brought Welfare level just after the hour mark ahead of Austin’s second of the match, which restored their advantage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Joe Pugh made the points safe in injury time.

Lee Morris’s side are now just two points off the play-offs and host Worsbrough Bridge Athletic on Saturday with an earlier kick-off time of 1pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

In their Central Midlands League North Division uncertainty still hangs over the outcome of Club Thorne Colliery’s clash against Hatfield Town.

Colliery had been leading 4-0 when the game was abandoned with 89 minutes on the clock after a ‘horrible tackle’ sparked a mass brawl.

Advertisement Hide Ad