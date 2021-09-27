Rossington Main bow out of FA Vase, Baskerville rescues point for Armthorpe Welfare

Rossington Main boss Ben Hunter. Photo: Russ Sheppard/Offthebenchmedia

Emini Adegbenro broke the deadlock from the penalty spot just after the half hour mark and quickly doubled the visitors’ lead with a neat finish.

Edward Servuts put the icing on the cake for Skelmersdale – who play one level above Rossington in the Premier Division of the North West Counties League – with a third during the closing stages of the game.

Rossington host NCEL Division One leaders Brigg Town in a top of the table clash on Tuesday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Adam Baskerville celebrates scoring for Armthorpe at FC Humber United. Photo: Steve Pennock

Ben Hunter’s side dropped to fourth in the table over the weekend but are just three points behind Brigg.

Meanwhile, Adam Baskerville scored twice for Armthorpe Welfare in a 2-2 draw at FC Humber United – rescuing a point with a brilliant overhead kick at the death.

Baskerville took just two minutes to cancel out Jonathan Wileman’s fourth minute opener for the hosts.

Szymon Czubik got in behind and slotted home to put United back in front after 32 minutes but Baskerville had the final say with an acrobatic finish from 12 yards out.