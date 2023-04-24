Main will play in the Northern Counties East League Premier Division – the ninth tier of English football’s pyramid - for the first time in their history next season.

They beat Horbury Town 3-1 in front of 1,164 fans in Saturday's Division One play-off final at Oxford Street to end their 32-year stay at Step 10 of the National League system.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It was fantastic to get over the line," said Hunter, whose side lost to North Ferriby in the play-off semi-final last season.

Ben Hunter (centre) celebrates Rossington Main's promotion with his players and assistant Mick Fraser (left). Photo: Russ Sheppard/Offthebenchpics .

"It was a great occasion with well over a thousand people there. There was a buzz before kick-off, the queue was down into the street. I don't think we have seen that before."

Main secured victory thanks to Brad Grayson's brace and Ross Hannah's 33rd goal of the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A fight at the start of the second half also saw five red cards shown, four of which to Horbury players.

But nothing could take the shine off a special day for Rossington and Hunter, who hails from the village.

He said: "I joined the club three years ago and straight away the goal was promotion, which was laughed at a little bit.

"I'm from Rossington and that's why I'm doing it. I have got a lot of family ties to the club, it's hard to put into words but I'm very proud of the achievement and I share that with all the lads as well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Win, lose or draw on a Saturday I'm always proud of the boys. One thing we have tried to do is recruit the right type of person as well as player."

Hunter hopes to keep the core of his team together to challenge at the top end of the table next term.

He said: "I'm forever the optimist. When we line up at the start of the season we will be wanting to win that game.

"We're encouraged because North Ferriby won the play-offs last year and have gone straight up from the Premier League.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad