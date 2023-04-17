Rossington Main beat Wakefield AFC to reach play-off final
Rossington Main secured a hard earned 1-0 win over Wakefield AFC to reach the NCEL Divison One play-off final.
Greg Young scored the only goal of a tense contest midway through the second half in front of a crowd of 826 at Oxford Street.
Main will again have home advantage in Saturday’s play-off final against Horbury Town (3pm).
Horbury were surprise 1-0 winners at Harrogate Railway Athletic in the other semi-final.
Town actually finished one place outside of the play-off positions in sixth – with 26 points fewer points than Harrogate.
But they replaced fifth-placed Staveley Miners Welfare in the end-of-season competition because Staveley’s voluntary relegation last season meant they were ineligible for promotion.
Rossington have never played at a higher level than Division One of the Northern Counties East League – the 10th tier of English football’s pyramid.
They reached the play-off semi-final last year before losing to North Ferriby, who were this season crowned NCEL Premier Division champions.