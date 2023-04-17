Rossington Main goalscorer and captain Greg Young celebrates victory in the play-off semi-finals. Picture: Russ Sheppard/Offthebenchpics

Greg Young scored the only goal of a tense contest midway through the second half in front of a crowd of 826 at Oxford Street.

Main will again have home advantage in Saturday’s play-off final against Horbury Town (3pm).

Horbury were surprise 1-0 winners at Harrogate Railway Athletic in the other semi-final.

Town actually finished one place outside of the play-off positions in sixth – with 26 points fewer points than Harrogate.

But they replaced fifth-placed Staveley Miners Welfare in the end-of-season competition because Staveley’s voluntary relegation last season meant they were ineligible for promotion.

Rossington have never played at a higher level than Division One of the Northern Counties East League – the 10th tier of English football’s pyramid.