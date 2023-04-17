News you can trust since 1925
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 hour ago Eurovision Grand Final performances announced including Sam Ryder
54 minutes ago Sunak under investigation over alleged failure to declare interest
1 hour ago Police officer charged with rape while on duty
1 hour ago King Charles and Prince Harry hold ‘peace talks’ ahead of coronation
1 hour ago Phillip Schofield returns to This Morning after brother’s conviction
1 hour ago Birds Eye recalls item after ‘manufacturing error’ health concerns

Rossington Main beat Wakefield AFC to reach play-off final

Rossington Main secured a hard earned 1-0 win over Wakefield AFC to reach the NCEL Divison One play-off final.

Paul Goodwin
By Paul Goodwin
Published 17th Apr 2023, 11:36 BST- 1 min read
Rossington Main goalscorer and captain Greg Young celebrates victory in the play-off semi-finals. Picture: Russ Sheppard/OffthebenchpicsRossington Main goalscorer and captain Greg Young celebrates victory in the play-off semi-finals. Picture: Russ Sheppard/Offthebenchpics
Rossington Main goalscorer and captain Greg Young celebrates victory in the play-off semi-finals. Picture: Russ Sheppard/Offthebenchpics

Greg Young scored the only goal of a tense contest midway through the second half in front of a crowd of 826 at Oxford Street.

Main will again have home advantage in Saturday’s play-off final against Horbury Town (3pm).

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Horbury were surprise 1-0 winners at Harrogate Railway Athletic in the other semi-final.

Most Popular

Town actually finished one place outside of the play-off positions in sixth – with 26 points fewer points than Harrogate.

But they replaced fifth-placed Staveley Miners Welfare in the end-of-season competition because Staveley’s voluntary relegation last season meant they were ineligible for promotion.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Rossington have never played at a higher level than Division One of the Northern Counties East League – the 10th tier of English football’s pyramid.

They reached the play-off semi-final last year before losing to North Ferriby, who were this season crowned NCEL Premier Division champions.

Related topics:HarrogateOxford Street