Ross Hannah’s hat-trick fires Rossington Main into FA Cup Preliminary Round

Manasse Kianga was also on the scoresheet at Oxford Street as Main booked their place in the Preliminary Round after an 11-year absence from the world’s oldest football competition.

They continue their cup journey on the road at Ashby Ivanhoe on Saturday, 19 August, having already guaranteed themselves more than £1,600 in prize money.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They would more than double that should they beat their Leicestershire-based opponents in the next round.

Goal machine Ross Hannah did the business for Rossington Main in the FA Cup. Photo: Russ Sheppard/Offthebenchpics

Ashby Ivanhoe also play in the ninth tier of English football. They beat Deeping Rangers 3-0 to book their spot in the Preliminary Round.

Meanwhile, Armthorpe Welfare earned their first point of the season as they drew 1-1 with Louth Town.

Kane Reece gave Welfare the lead and goalkeeper Joe Dunn saved a penalty before the rebound was turned in to earn both sides a share of the spoils.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Doncaster City began life in the Central Midlands League with a 2-0 win over Hatfield Town thanks to goals from Muhamet Gashi and Rio Allan.

City have been placed in the Premier Division North for 2023/24 after switching from the Sheffield & Hallamshire County Senior Football League.

They won promotion in their inaugural season and successfully applied to be fast-tracked up a further division this summer, meaning they have gone from tier 13 to 11 in the space of a year.

AFC Bentley are the early leaders in the Premier Division North, however, after they beat SJR of Worksop 3-0 courtesy of goals from Craig Aspinall, Jordan Snodin and Josh Gibbons.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Elite FC are also new to the Premier Division North and got off to a winning start.

Goals from Tommy Pallett and Sam Amissah gave them all three points against AFC Phoenix.

Yorkshire Main went down 4-1 away to Dearne & District in front of more than 450 fans in their first game of the season.

Bayley Lowe scored a hat-trick in the match with Regan Kelly also on the scoresheet for the hosts.