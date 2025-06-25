'Rolls Royce' Leeds United man linked with Doncaster Rovers return next season

Charlie Crew was impressive during his loan stint last season.

Charlie Crew has been linked with a return to Doncaster Rovers next season.

The Leeds United youngster impressed during a loan spell at the Eco-Power Stadium in the second half of the League Two title-winning campaign. The midfielder, who recently turned 19, posted 13 appearances for Grant McCann's side. His last in a red-and-white shirt was on the final day in the win at Notts County. This newspaper sang his praises that day, giving him a 9 rating saying of his performance: "A classy showing as his parting gift. Not everything he did was perfect - there were some loose moments when he gave away possession cheaply - but on the whole it was a Rolls Royce of a performance from someone who's only just getting started."

It's believed that Crew made a big impression on the coaching staff at Rovers and now a report from website Leeds United News suggests that the Wales international is being eyed up for next term.

Any agreement would be a loan deal, given Crew is under contract at Elland Road long-term and is highly-rated. Were Rovers, who have already made seven signings this summer, to bring Crew back then it would bump up the numbers in midfield even more.

It's widely expected that departures in this part of the pitch are inevitable with a logjam of players in the engine room.

Rovers returned to Cantley today for the start of pre-season training.