Robbie Gotts proves to be unlikely match-winner as Doncaster Rovers return to winning ways

Grimsby Town 0 Doncaster Rovers 3

Doncaster Rovers were in need of a pick-me-up, and to that end this EFL Trophy tie at Grimsby came at just the right time.

In the midst of their longest winless run since 2023, a comfortable night's work - and most importantly, any kind of win - would have been just what Grant McCann was looking for as they made the short trip across to Lincolnshire. And it duly arrived with Robbie Gotts the unlikely match-winner. The midfielder notched twice, with Glenn Middleton assisting both his goals in the first half.

Whilst this game provided a golden chance to get back to winning ways for Rovers, there's clearly bigger fish to fry (pardon the pun) for the Mariners. Judging by the fact that just one home stand was open at Blundell Park, the locals appear to be placing more emphasis on their League Two promotion push and the small matter of a Carabao Cup last-16 clash against Brentford in three weeks' time.

Doncasters' Robbie Gotts celebrates his second goal Glynn Middleton in the match between Grimsby Town v Doncaster Rovers at Blundell Park, Grimsby, UK, 7th Octoberr 2025. (Photo:Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD)

Rovers, showing nine alterations from the weekend stalemate with Burton, were out of the blocks quickly and when Glenn Middleton produced an exquisite, whipped ball in from the left it was met with a clinical finish by Gotts with just seven minutes elapsed. The same two players combined on 14 minutes to double the lead, this time with Gotts heading home from even closer to goal.

With a sparse crowd and ample changes on both sides, the match never really hit any kind of rhythm thereafter. Rovers were content to preserve their two-goal buffer and not take any major risks in search of a third. As for the hosts, they only briefly troubled Thimothee Lo-Tutala's goal via efforts from Sam Lavelle and Clarke Oduor.

The second half was akin to a pre-season outing with changes intermittent and chances few and far between. Just as it looked as though the game was petering out and that two would be enough, an own goal from Grimsby sub Cameron McJannet added a bit of gloss for Rovers, who could have even filled their boots further but for impressive stops by rookie home ‘keeper Charlie Casper.

Gotts scores the opening goal at Grimsby. (Photo:Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD)

That'll have suited McCann just fine as his side took a big step towards the last-32 of this competition, but more importantly rediscovered the habit of winning.

Rovers: Lo-Tutala, Nixon, Flint, McGrath, Senior, Broadbent, Gotts, Sbarra, Ajayi, Olusanya, Middleton

Substitutes: Straughan-Brown for Sbarra 64; Hanlan for Olusanya 65; Molyneux for Ajayi 78; Close for Gotts 78; Gibson for Middleton 85.

Not used: Lawlor, Pearson.

Man of the match: Robbie Gotts. Two fine finishes as he broke into the box to kill this tie off early-doors. A performance full of energy and vigour.

Attendance: 1,511 (465 away).