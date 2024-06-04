Doncaster Rovers were backed by a big away following as they officially sealed a play-off place.Doncaster Rovers were backed by a big away following as they officially sealed a play-off place.
Roaring on the boys: The dedicated Doncaster Rovers fans who made the long trek to Gillingham last season

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 4th Jun 2024, 09:45 BST
It was one of the longest away days of last season for Rovers’ travelling army of fans.

But the distance didn’t prevent the away end at Gillingham from being rammed as the fans saw Rovers secure a 2-2 draw in their final regular season game of the campaign.

Our photographers Howard and Andy Roe were on hand to take these cracking pics down in Kent. Take a look and see who you know.

Thumbs up from owner Terry Brammall.

Thumbs up from owner Terry Brammall.

All Smiles from owner Terry Brammal and his wife with Chief Exective Gavin Baldwin.

All Smiles from owner Terry Brammal and his wife with Chief Exective Gavin Baldwin.

Doncaster Rovers were backed by a big away following as they officially sealed a play-off place.

Doncaster Rovers were backed by a big away following as they officially sealed a play-off place.

