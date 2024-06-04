But the distance didn’t prevent the away end at Gillingham from being rammed as the fans saw Rovers secure a 2-2 draw in their final regular season game of the campaign.

Our photographers Howard and Andy Roe were on hand to take these cracking pics down in Kent. Take a look and see who you know.

Visit our website for the latest Rovers news.

1 . Gillingham 2 Rovers 2 Thumbs up from owner Terry Brammall. Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD Photo Sales

2 . Gillingham 2 Rovers 2 All Smiles from owner Terry Brammal and his wife with Chief Exective Gavin Baldwin. Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD Photo Sales

3 . Gillingham 2 Rovers 2 Doncaster Rovers were backed by a big away following as they officially sealed a play-off place. Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD Photo Sales

4 . Gillingham 2 Rovers 2 Doncaster Rovers were backed by a big away following as they officially sealed a play-off place. Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD Photo Sales