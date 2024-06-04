But the distance didn’t prevent the away end at Gillingham from being rammed as the fans saw Rovers secure a 2-2 draw in their final regular season game of the campaign.
Our photographers Howard and Andy Roe were on hand to take these cracking pics down in Kent. Take a look and see who you know.
Visit our website for the latest Rovers news.
1. Gillingham 2 Rovers 2
Thumbs up from owner Terry Brammall. Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD
2. Gillingham 2 Rovers 2
All Smiles from owner Terry Brammal and his wife with Chief Exective Gavin Baldwin. Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD
3. Gillingham 2 Rovers 2
Doncaster Rovers were backed by a big away following as they officially sealed a play-off place. Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD
4. Gillingham 2 Rovers 2
Doncaster Rovers were backed by a big away following as they officially sealed a play-off place. Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.