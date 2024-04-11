Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The EFL has today (Thursday) announced the punishment handed down to Morecambe. The decision, made by an Independent Disciplinary Commission, follows last December’s announcement which saw the club and its owner, Jason Whittingham, charged with failing to adhere to the terms of an Agreed Decision.

The club had previously received a three-point deduction, to be suspended until June 30, 2024, after admitting a breach of EFL regulations for failing to pay its player wages on or around March 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ged Brannan's side were previously on 60 points and sitting 12th - just a point behind play-off chasing Rovers. But the punishment means they drop down to 57 and it effectively kills off any feint hopes they had of finishing in the top seven.

They have just three games left and so can now only reach a maximum of 66 points - just one more than Crawley, who sit in the final play-off spot but still have four games left.