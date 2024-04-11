Rivals of play-off chasing Doncaster Rovers reeling after being hit with EFL points deduction
The EFL has today (Thursday) announced the punishment handed down to Morecambe. The decision, made by an Independent Disciplinary Commission, follows last December’s announcement which saw the club and its owner, Jason Whittingham, charged with failing to adhere to the terms of an Agreed Decision.
The club had previously received a three-point deduction, to be suspended until June 30, 2024, after admitting a breach of EFL regulations for failing to pay its player wages on or around March 2023.
Ged Brannan's side were previously on 60 points and sitting 12th - just a point behind play-off chasing Rovers. But the punishment means they drop down to 57 and it effectively kills off any feint hopes they had of finishing in the top seven.
They have just three games left and so can now only reach a maximum of 66 points - just one more than Crawley, who sit in the final play-off spot but still have four games left.
Rovers won 3-0 away at the Mazuma Stadium last weekend.
