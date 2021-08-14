Richie Wellens warns Doncaster Rovers must sign a winger and a striker or face 'painful' performances

Richie Wellens

Rovers turned in a much improved performance in the derby against Sheffield Wednesday and controlled long periods of the game.

But they lacked firepower in the final third and had little hope when falling two goals down in quick succession late in the game.

Wellens has been hunting for loan signings in both positions to help bolster numbers and offset the loss of Jon Taylor, Jordy Hiwula and Fejiri Okenabirhie to injury.

But with little room for manoeuvre in his playing budget, Wellens has been so far frustrated in his search.

He does however insist Rovers need to make additions if they are to thrive this season.

“I’m going to be blatantly honest, if we don’t get a striker in and we don’t get a winger in there’s going to be some more painful performances,” Wellens said.

“The game was ours and we just lacked in the final third.

“You have to look at the bench and we can’t fill it. In terms of our attacking options it’s quite limited.

“You look at Wednesday’s bench and the players that aren’t even in their squad and it’s difficult.

“I was really proud of the players and the supporters. At times we gave them a lot to shout about but it’s just in that final third where we’re short.

“We need to get a goalscorer in.

“At the moment all our penetration in behind is coming from the full backs because we haven’t got out and out wingers available.

“I think we need pace out wide and I’ll be trying to get something to happen this week.

“These are painful. I enjoyed watching my team play and that’s the identity we want to get but we just need to score some goals.”

Wellens says there is nothing imminent in terms of new arrivals at the club and Rovers remain in a position where players need to leave in order to raise funds, unless he can negotiate free loans.

“We’ve been looking for a winger for a little bit but it needs to fall into our lap where it’s more or less a free loan,” he said.

“If it’s not a free loan then we just have to keep waiting.

“We need to get a few out because there are a couple clogging up the wage bill.

“But if there’s anything imminent in terms of getting people out, there’s not much.

“We got Lirak Hasani out and we brought Ethan Galbraith in. That’s what we’re going to have to do.

“If it’s not going to be a free loan, we’re going to need one to get out before we can bring one in.”

