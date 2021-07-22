Richie Wellens to invite certain Doncaster Rovers trialists back to face Newcastle United but issues a warning over contract offers

Trialist Louis Reed fires on goal for Rovers against Bradford City. Picture: Howard Roe/AHPIX

Wellens has reiterated however that he is not yet in a position to offer contracts to any of those he is currently running the rule over.

More than half a dozen senior contracted players will return to training on Thursday having been in isolation for ten days following contact with a case of Covid-19 within the squad.

Wellens plans on taking the cautious approach with the health of those players after their spells away from training but would have intended to hand game time to trialists against the Magpies regardless.

Former Peterborough United midfielder Louis Reed, ex-Tottenham Hotspur youngster Shayon Harrison, Chelsea youth graduate Charlie Colkett and former Manchester United forward Aidan Barlow are all set to be invited to feature at the Keepmoat on Friday night.

“Louis Reed is someone that is highly thought of at this level so we’d like him to stay for the Newcastle game,” Wellens told the Free Press.

“The position we’re in if we’re being brutally honest is we can’t do anything until we get people out.

“Trialists have to be aware that we can’t really do anything. Louis Reed and a couple of the trialists are going to have to be patient with us.

“It’s really difficult.

“We are trying to free up a bit of money.”

Wellens did not wish to indicate whether he was interested in offering any trialist a contract due to his inability to do so at the present time.

The quartet were among eight trialists who featured in the friendly against Wakefield AFC earlier this week and Wellens says it will be useful to judge them against Premier League opposition, having impressed against the County Senior League outfit.

“I’m looking forward to seeing Shayon Harrison against Newcastle,” he said.

“You can’t read too much into the opposition because it can kid you a little bit - both in thinking players are better than they are, or the other way.

“I used to hate playing in these friendlies and I’d look a worse player.

“It can work both ways.

“Friday will be a great test because the playing surface will be good, it will be zippy and we’ll be playing against elite professionals.”

